Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

