Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413,610 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Snap by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 58,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $538,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,387,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,538,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,168.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 58,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $538,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,387,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,538,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock worth $25,268,681 over the last quarter.

Snap Trading Up 2.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.