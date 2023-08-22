WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 244 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 244 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

