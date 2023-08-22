Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

