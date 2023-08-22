Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,972 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

