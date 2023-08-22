Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.