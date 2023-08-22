Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.