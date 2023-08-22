13,546 Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.