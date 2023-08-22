Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 157.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 285,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 156,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIK opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

