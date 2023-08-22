BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

In other BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

