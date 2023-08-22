Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $112,000 Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of The New America High Income Fund worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 216,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 128,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

