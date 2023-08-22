12,313 Shares in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

