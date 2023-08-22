Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

