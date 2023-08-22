Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DH opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

