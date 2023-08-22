Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

