13,382 Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 767,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 314,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

