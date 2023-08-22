Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $130,000 in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.