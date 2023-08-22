Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $138,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,023 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

DSM opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.