Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

