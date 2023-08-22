Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 13,691 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

