Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $154,000 Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

