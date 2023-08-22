Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TDS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

