Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.