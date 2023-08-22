Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $156,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

