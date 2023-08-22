Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $130,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

