Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

