Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 7,411 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

