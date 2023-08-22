Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $597,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.