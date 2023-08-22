Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $597,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.42.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Special Opportunities Fund Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
