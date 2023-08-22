Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWOD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,592,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWOD opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

