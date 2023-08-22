AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,665 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $34,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.07. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

