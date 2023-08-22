Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $35,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.00 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

