KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.61% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

KWEB opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.