Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,466 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,954 shares of company stock worth $5,868,804. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

