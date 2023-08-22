Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.