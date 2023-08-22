Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $33,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

