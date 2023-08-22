Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 714,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after buying an additional 136,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

UFPI opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.