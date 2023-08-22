F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of F5 worth $34,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at F5
In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
F5 Price Performance
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $169.81.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
