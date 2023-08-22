Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

