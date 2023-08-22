Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,156 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $39,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $26,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

