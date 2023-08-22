Credit Suisse AG Has $39.36 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $39,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

