Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $40,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

