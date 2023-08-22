Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $461,683. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.