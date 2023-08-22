Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of PG&E worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,626 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

