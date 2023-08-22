Bessemer Group Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 326.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $56,200,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886,687 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,621. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

