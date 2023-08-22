Credit Suisse AG Acquires 28,638 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 47.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 146,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

