Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

