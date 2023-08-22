EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

EQT Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

