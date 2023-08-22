Bessemer Group Inc. Has $823,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,574,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

