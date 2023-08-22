iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 541.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

