Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 49,874 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $196.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.56. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $195.31 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

